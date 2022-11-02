Joyce A. Thorp, age 81 of Glidden, WI a loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls, WI. Joyce was born on Oct. 29, 1941 in Glidden, the daughter of Eldore and Caroline (Rominski) Kiefer.

On January 17, 1958 she married her high school sweetheart, Wilbert Thorp Sr. in Ashland, Oregon. They soon started building their beautiful family and moved back to Glidden, WI where their loving family continued to grow. They enjoyed 48 years of camping, fishing, traveling, gardening and spending time with loved ones before his passing.

