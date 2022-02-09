John “Jack” Williams Boughton, 92, of Ashland, passed away January 30, 2022 at Northern Lights Health Services, Washburn, Wis. He was born April 13, 1929, in Milwaukee, the son of Elmer and Bertha Boughton.

Jack graduated from the University School of Milwaukee in 1947. He attended Lawrence University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, from which he graduated in 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in communications. After college, he served four years in the U.S. Army. He worked as a furrier and clothing designer in Thiensville, Wis., and New York, retiring in 1984. As a furrier, he took over his parents’ business. Originally the Log Cabin Fur Co., he renamed it E.C. Boughton Furs and moved it to Willowbrook, a property that he developed in Thiensville. At Willowbrook his fur salon thrived alongside a collection of shops, offices and a French restaurant. In New York, he and his wife Sumi owned the Princess Sumair Corp., a haute couture collection specializing in gowns and pret-a-porter sold through Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue.

