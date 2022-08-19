John “Jack” Patrick Stanslaski Jr., 60 years old, died on August 7, 2022, while fishing on Lake Superior. John was born November 19, 1961, in Minneapolis, MN. He will be greatly missed by his parents John and Janice Stanslaski, his daughter Jessica Stanslaski (Zachary Gerlach), his sisters Deborah (Steve) Sauer and Jill (Russell) Gran along with many beloved nieces and nephews Andrea (Drew) Swain, Marie (Mark) Rahne, Allen Larson, John (Kirstin) Larson, Joseph (Emily) Larson, Marshall Gran (1984-2021), Cody (Katie) Gran, Chelsea (Timothy) Leutgeb, Travis Gran, Jacob (Autumn) Gran, as well many aunts, uncles, and cousins. John adored his great nieces and nephews and delighted in making them giggle.

John graduated from Carlton High School in 1980 where he excelled at football, basketball, and track. He then went to Bemidji State University where he played football. John was skilled in many trades, construction, concrete work, and starting his own company. Later in life he worked for Xcel Energy as a gas tech in Ashland, WI. He was a valued employee who enjoyed working with the gas and line crews. At Xcel he earned the nickname “Fast John” for his hard work, efficiency, and can-do attitude. John loved and respected his work family and felt at home and welcomed in the community. John was generous with his time, willing to help friends and family with anything. He was a compassionate friend who made you feel loved. His many stories made us all laugh, his wit kept a smile on our faces, and his charm kept him dear in our hearts.

