John Franklin and Suzanne Patricia (Johnson) Lynn of Mountain Home, Idaho passed away on December 30th, 2021. They were beloved parents, grandparents and friends to many.

Suzanne was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 7th, 1950, to parents Robert and Patricia Johnson. Growing up Suzanne moved all over the country because her father’s career in the Navy. She embraced every base her family was stationed and often talked fondly about her childhood. Suzanne graduated from Oak Harbor High School in Oak Harbor, Washington, Class of 1968. She loved swim team and was a lifeguard. She attended Everett Community College in Everett, Washington, but in 1971 she decided to continue in her father’s footsteps, and he personally enlisted her in the United States Navy. Among her various assignments as a recruiting officer and later a career counselor, she helped guide others through their time in the service.

