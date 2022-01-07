...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 2 AM CST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds around 15 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds
15 to 20 knots, with gusts to 30 knots.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 AM to 6 AM CST Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM
CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 2 AM CST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds around 15 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds
15 to 20 knots, with gusts to 30 knots.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 AM to 6 AM CST Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM
CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
John Franklin and Suzanne Patricia (Johnson) Lynn of Mountain Home, Idaho passed away on December 30th, 2021. They were beloved parents, grandparents and friends to many.
Suzanne was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 7th, 1950, to parents Robert and Patricia Johnson. Growing up Suzanne moved all over the country because her father’s career in the Navy. She embraced every base her family was stationed and often talked fondly about her childhood. Suzanne graduated from Oak Harbor High School in Oak Harbor, Washington, Class of 1968. She loved swim team and was a lifeguard. She attended Everett Community College in Everett, Washington, but in 1971 she decided to continue in her father’s footsteps, and he personally enlisted her in the United States Navy. Among her various assignments as a recruiting officer and later a career counselor, she helped guide others through their time in the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.