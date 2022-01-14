John F. Baregi, 79, passed away peacefully Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born November 11, 1942, in St. Paul, MN to Roland and Beverly Baregi (Cardelli). He was a loving husband of 58 years, father of 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.
Joining the military right after graduation, John served in the USAF as Manager of Small Arms Ranges for Pacific Air command. He married the love of his life, Mary, May of 1962. Together they traveled throughout the US as well as John traveling alone, outside the US, retiring after 28 years of service, SR MSGT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.