John F. Baregi, 79, passed away peacefully Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born November 11, 1942, in St. Paul, MN to Roland and Beverly Baregi (Cardelli). He was a loving husband of 58 years, father of 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.

Joining the military right after graduation, John served in the USAF as Manager of Small Arms Ranges for Pacific Air command. He married the love of his life, Mary, May of 1962. Together they traveled throughout the US as well as John traveling alone, outside the US, retiring after 28 years of service, SR MSGT.

To plant a tree in memory of John Baregi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments