John A. Jarecki, age 94 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. John was born on Feb. 7, 1928 in Ashland, the son of William and Mary (Bizub) Jarecki.

John was united in marriage to the love of his life - Marian Petrack on Oct. 30, 1948 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Ashland. Together, they celebrated 74 years of marriage. His world was his wife and family; and loved to dance to polkas and waltzes. He was quite the practical joker who really enjoyed having fun. His legacy that he passed on to his family was to love, give and laugh. We are all grateful for this lesson, as well as others taught. John worked at DuPont, as a carpenter, cement finisher and farmer for many years.

