Johanna May (Klaus) Mihalek, age 83, of Washburn, passed away, Friday, October 28, 2022 at Northern Light Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born November 16, 1938 in Ashland, the daughter of John and Lena (Vaillancourt) Klaus.

Johanna was baptized and confirmed at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Ashland. After high school, she joined the School Sisters of St. Francis and was a member for almost 10 years. It was during this time she began her nursing career. She went on nursing service trips to Costa Rica, Honduras migrant camp, and Ship Hope. After leaving the convent, she continued her nursing career in Milwaukee for another ten years before returning to Ashland to care for her aging parents.

