...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be a few gales possible after 7
PM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions, breezy winds, and near record temperatures will
lead to near critical fire weather conditions today. Southerly
winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are forecast for
this afternoon/evening. Minimum relative humidity values of mid
30s over NW WI and low to mid 40s over NE MN. Together, these
conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning
restrictions and fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Johanna May (Klaus) Mihalek, age 83, of Washburn, passed away, Friday, October 28, 2022 at Northern Light Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born November 16, 1938 in Ashland, the daughter of John and Lena (Vaillancourt) Klaus.
Johanna was baptized and confirmed at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Ashland. After high school, she joined the School Sisters of St. Francis and was a member for almost 10 years. It was during this time she began her nursing career. She went on nursing service trips to Costa Rica, Honduras migrant camp, and Ship Hope. After leaving the convent, she continued her nursing career in Milwaukee for another ten years before returning to Ashland to care for her aging parents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.