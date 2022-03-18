Jody Lynn Anderson, age 61, of town of White River, passed away with loving family by her side, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.

Jody was born May 26, 1960 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Norman and Irene (Petrin) Holly.

