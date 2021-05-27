Job Center

Northwest Wisconsin Concentrated Employment Program officials Travis Patterson (from left), Sue Stephens and Jeff Muse are ready for for drop-in visits by job-seekers beginning June 1.

 Rick Olivo/Staff Photo

Workers seeking jobs in the Ashland area will have an easier time getting face-to-face help as the Northwest Wisconsin Concentrated Employment Program reopens its doors for client visits June 1.

The program, which offers job-related services for both workers and employers, has been operating on a limited basis; CEP offices have not been open to the public for in-person support during the pandemic, but that is changing, CEP Executive Director Jeff Muse said.

