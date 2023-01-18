Joanne K. Mesko, age 93 of Mellen, WI passed away Saturday, Jan 14, 2023 at her residence with her loving children at her side. She was born Oct 20, 1929 in Glidden, WI the daughter of George R. and Josephine S. (Lucas) Moe.

She graduated from Mellen High School in 1948. On Dec 30, 1950 she was united in marriage to Mitchell Mesko in Mellen. She was employed at Munsingware in Ashland as a seamstress for over 20 years, until the factory closed. She then worked at Wal-Mart in Ashland as a greeter for over 12 years. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, to read, playing cards on Sunday afternoon and watching WWE Wrestling and to do word search games. The greatest joy in her life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much.

