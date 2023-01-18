...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Joanne K. Mesko, age 93 of Mellen, WI passed away Saturday, Jan 14, 2023 at her residence with her loving children at her side. She was born Oct 20, 1929 in Glidden, WI the daughter of George R. and Josephine S. (Lucas) Moe.
She graduated from Mellen High School in 1948. On Dec 30, 1950 she was united in marriage to Mitchell Mesko in Mellen. She was employed at Munsingware in Ashland as a seamstress for over 20 years, until the factory closed. She then worked at Wal-Mart in Ashland as a greeter for over 12 years. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, to read, playing cards on Sunday afternoon and watching WWE Wrestling and to do word search games. The greatest joy in her life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much.
