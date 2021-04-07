Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds increasing 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 7 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&