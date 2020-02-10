AHS Hockey

Ashland players work for a shot during a boys hockey game between Ashland and Jeffers Saturday at the BACC.

 JAKE BROWN/STAFF PHOTO
The Ashland High School closed out the regular season Saturday at the Bay Area Civic Center, and the Jeffers Jets skated to a 4-2 victory over the Oredockers.
Caleb Klein put the visitors on the board in the first period, but Ethan Petersen pulled one back for Ashland with an assist from Cade Huotari to tie the game at 1-1 at 3:22 in the second period.

