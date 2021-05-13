Obit Burns Football

Minnesota Vikings coach Jerry Burns, the colorful character who took over as the Vikings' head coach in a time of turmoil and led the team to three playoff berths, has died. He was 94. The team announced Burns’ death. Vikings spokesman Bob Hagan said Burns’ son-in-law informed him of Burns’ death Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021. (Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jerry Burns, the colorful character who took over as the Minnesota Vikings' head coach in a time of turmoil and led the team to three playoff berths in six seasons, has died. He was 94.

The team announced Burns' death. Vikings spokesman Bob Hagan said Burns' son-in-law informed him of Burns' death Wednesday morning.

