Jerome “Jerry” William Deering, age 90, of Washburn, passed away peacefully at Northern Lights Nursing Home on November 21st 2022. He was born June 3, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the son of Edward and Helen (Schultz) Hinz.

Jerry graduated Ashland High School in 1950 and continued his schooling at Northland College in Ashland and later at Houghton University in Hancock, MI where he received his degree in Electronics. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy as a Electronics Technician during the Korean War from 1952 until 1956 serving on numerous ships and commands. Following his military service, he married Gloria Swanson on August 17, 1958 in Washburn. The couple lived in Houghton, MI, Des Plains, IL and Palatine, IL while Jerry worked for Hallicrafters Company in Chicago, IL. and Northrop Grumman Corp in Rolling Meadows, IL.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Deering as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments