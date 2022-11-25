...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Jerome “Jerry” William Deering, age 90, of Washburn, passed away peacefully at Northern Lights Nursing Home on November 21st 2022. He was born June 3, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the son of Edward and Helen (Schultz) Hinz.
Jerry graduated Ashland High School in 1950 and continued his schooling at Northland College in Ashland and later at Houghton University in Hancock, MI where he received his degree in Electronics. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy as a Electronics Technician during the Korean War from 1952 until 1956 serving on numerous ships and commands. Following his military service, he married Gloria Swanson on August 17, 1958 in Washburn. The couple lived in Houghton, MI, Des Plains, IL and Palatine, IL while Jerry worked for Hallicrafters Company in Chicago, IL. and Northrop Grumman Corp in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.