Jermaine (Jeri) Julia McCarthy, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to Jacob and Esther Anderson on February 20, 1937 in Ashland, Wisconsin. After graduating from Ashland High School, Jeri moved to Washington DC and worked for the Department of the Navy. She also spent time working in New York for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Jeri later returned to Wisconsin, met and married John McCarthy of Mellen, Wisconsin. She and John lived in various places in Wisconsin early in their marriage, then moved to Lewis County, Washington in 1967.

She graduated from Centralia College with a degree in Fine Arts. Over the years, she worked for Nicholson Insurance and in various roles for Lewis County, most recently as Chief Deputy Auditor. Jeri was a longtime, active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and participant in St. Angela’s Circle. In addition to church, she was active in book and garden clubs as well as a Finnish Heritage group. Jeri enjoyed travel and was able to see many places around the world. She also loved gardening, reading, interior design and sewing plus spending time with family and friends. Those who knew Jeri well knew she had a good sense of humor and appreciated a visit over an excellent cup of tea.

