...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Jermaine (Jeri) Julia McCarthy, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to Jacob and Esther Anderson on February 20, 1937 in Ashland, Wisconsin. After graduating from Ashland High School, Jeri moved to Washington DC and worked for the Department of the Navy. She also spent time working in New York for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Jeri later returned to Wisconsin, met and married John McCarthy of Mellen, Wisconsin. She and John lived in various places in Wisconsin early in their marriage, then moved to Lewis County, Washington in 1967.
She graduated from Centralia College with a degree in Fine Arts. Over the years, she worked for Nicholson Insurance and in various roles for Lewis County, most recently as Chief Deputy Auditor. Jeri was a longtime, active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and participant in St. Angela’s Circle. In addition to church, she was active in book and garden clubs as well as a Finnish Heritage group. Jeri enjoyed travel and was able to see many places around the world. She also loved gardening, reading, interior design and sewing plus spending time with family and friends. Those who knew Jeri well knew she had a good sense of humor and appreciated a visit over an excellent cup of tea.
