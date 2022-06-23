Jennifer (Jenny) Henderson, age 39, passed away Thursday, June 16th 2022 in Eau Claire, WI. Jenny was born May 20th, 1983 to Joseph and the late Carol (Dufek) Henderson.

Jenny is survived by her father Joe Henderson and four sons- Joey, Dylan, Carter Katon, and Maverick Henderson. Aunts Judy Dufek, Cindi Pliss and Debbie Hagan all of Ashland and their families.

