Jeff Cate of Ashland passed away on May 5, 2022. Jeff was a lifelong resident of Ashland, active in the community and devoted to the history and legacy of the greater Chequamegon Bay Area. He was the second son of Veryl and Judge Walter Cate. He attended Ashland High School and received a B.A. in History from Lakeland College. After college, Jeff returned to Ashland, working in the Marathon paper mill, and then serving more than 30 years with the National Forest Service out of Washburn.

Jeff had many passions. He loved boating on Lake Superior, was a voracious reader, skilled woodworker, and was devoted to the history of Northern Wisconsin. He was a gifted photographer, working in digital and film, and took prize-winning photographs of local rivers and waterfalls. He was called upon by the Forest Service to memorialize historic sites in the area.

