Janice K. Goldsmith, age 87 of Ashland, WI passed away Saturday, Dec 31, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, surrounded by her loving children. Janice was born Apr 13, 1935 in Ashland the daughter of John and Irene (Schneider) Berweger. She attended the Sanborn State Grade School and graduated from DePadua High School in 1953.

On Apr 24, 1954 she was united in marriage to Oliver Evan Goldsmith in Ashland. They were married for 53 years and had six wonderful children. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and an active volunteer there. She also volunteered for 10 years at the MMC Thrift store. She worked for many years at Montgomery Ward Department store. After which she helped many of Ashland’s brides while working at the Bridal Shop. Janice was very interested in local history and volunteered with the Ashland Historical Society and the Ashland Museum. She was an advocate for battered women and worked for a period time at the New Day Shelter. She was happiest at home. She enjoyed baking, growing lilies, painting ceramics, completing puzzles and feeding the birds.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Goldsmith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments