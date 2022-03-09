Janet E. Lee 92 Years old passed away peacefully on March 5th in Portage WI. Janet spent her last 4 years battling Alzheimer’s disease in Assisted Living with daughter Becky by her side often as she navigated this terrible disease. Janet was born in Superior on September 14th 1929 daughter of Elmer and Grace Isberg. Janet Isberg married James Otto Lee on September 7th 1948 and were lifelong residents of Drummond. Later in life Janet spent several years in Ashland after Jim Passed. Janet and Jim knew how to work hard, enjoy life and always had open doors for friends and family. She is preceded in death by her Husband James Lee, Mother and Father, Sister Ann and (Joe) Miller and Brother Ralph and (Delores) Isberg. She is survived by daughter Becky (Heinz) Ewert of Portage WI, son Jeffery (Bridget) Lee of Bayfield WI, grand children James Ewert of Portage WI, Robyn (Nick) Mattioli of Minnetrista MN, Ryan (Samantha) Lee of Fort Collins CO, 2 great grandchildren Harper and Brooke Mattioli and was called Auntie Net to several Nieces and Nephews. Janet missed dancing the most in her later years and now she can once again dance up a storm with Jim. Interment will be immediate family only at the Spooner Veteran’s Cemetery where she will be placed with Husband Jim a World War II Veteran. In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorials be directed to Hospice, Alzheimer’s association or of donor’s choice.
