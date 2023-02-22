James Bernard Kontny, age 64, of Mason, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at his home. He was born on February 27, 1958 in Ashland, the son of Charles and Helen (Melstrand) Kontny.

Jim graduated from Ashland High School in 1976. Jim had a passion for his career in the HVAC industry starting out with the family business, Shorty & Son’s Plumbing and Heating, then starting his own company, Piping Plus, Inc. He always took great pride in his work and enjoyed teaching his son, Russell and his grandson, Gregory the trade along with countless other skill sets relating to HVAC and construction. When it came to pipefitting, he treated it nothing less then “a work of art” having countless hospitals, clinics, schools, etc. he is accredited for their completion. Jim was a great cook, Packer fan, and loved his peaceful country homestead and fruit farm. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, who he loved very much.

