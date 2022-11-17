...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches with 3 to 6 inches over northeastern Ashland
County.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Jacqueline Louise (Barry) Carpenter, “Jackie”, age 78, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. She was born March 6, 1944 in Ashland, the daughter of Clifford and Betty (Downey) Barry.
Jackie graduated from Ashland High School in 1962. She married Arthur Carpenter on August 31, 1963 in Ashland. She worked as a Cardiovascular Technician at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, OR until her retirement. Jackie and Art moved back to Ashland in 1995 where they operated the Light House Farms Equine Training Center for several years.
