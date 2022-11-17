Jacqueline Louise (Barry) Carpenter, “Jackie”, age 78, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. She was born March 6, 1944 in Ashland, the daughter of Clifford and Betty (Downey) Barry.

Jackie graduated from Ashland High School in 1962. She married Arthur Carpenter on August 31, 1963 in Ashland. She worked as a Cardiovascular Technician at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, OR until her retirement. Jackie and Art moved back to Ashland in 1995 where they operated the Light House Farms Equine Training Center for several years.

