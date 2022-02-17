Jack Broderson Findlay, age 90, of Herbster, WI passed away peacefully Sunday, February 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Duluth, MN. He was born June 17, 1931, on a farm in Harlan, Iowa, the son of Forrest and Regina “Jennie” (Broderson) Findlay.
Jack grew up on the family farm at the tail end of the Depression - during which, as he would later make sure to tell his grandchildren, he ate lard sandwiches. Harlan, Iowa is also where he graduated from high school, after which he pursued his passion for baseball. His father taught him the game by playing catch for hours after farm chores were finished. However, it was the true practice of throwing rocks at glass insulators on power lines while walking to and from school that trained his pitching arm. At 6’5”, Jack’s presence on the pitching mound was bolstered by his physics-defying knuckle ball and circle change-up. He pitched not only in the U.S. Air Force, but he also played semi-pro in the minor league farm systems for the Cubs and Cardinals, both before and after his military service. It has been said that Jack could pitch a blueberry through a battleship.
Jack served for four years in the USAF during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. After his military service, he attended Iowa State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and mechanical engineering.
On October 11, 1972, he married Marie Jane Rondeau in Sioux Falls. Jack worked in sales throughout the agricultural machinery industry for over 30 years, supporting a region in the upper Midwest and Canada. He worked with Erickson and International Harvester, then joined Shank Power Products in 1973 and retired as their President in 1993. Jack was also licensed as a real estate agent and auctioneer.
He served on boards for both the South Shore School District and the Town of Clover, and he was a member of The American Legion, Herbster Business Association, Herbster Community Club, and the Wisconsin Auctioneers Association.
Jack was happiest spending time with his family during Christmas and Fourth of July gatherings at the house on Bark Point in Herbster, WI. He also enjoyed fishing, reading, playing cards, grilling, and watching all Wisconsin or Minnesota sports teams. Jack was a regular for breakfast at Pinecone Ole’s, and he spent his evenings enjoying the view of Lake Superior while sipping single-malt scotch or dry martinis and sometimes both.
Affectionately referring to him as “Big Jack,” Jack’s family will remember him for boat rides on Lake Superior, mowing walking paths through the woods of Bark Point, and reading hard copies of magazines from his faithful armchair. They remain grateful for the years they heard his familiar and hearty “‘Yello!” each time he answered the phone, as well as the customary “Dammit!” whenever Marie fed the Christmas pot roast to the dog under the dinner table.
Jack was steadfast, loving, hardworking and loyal: a salt-of-the-earth man who lived his 90 years well. He is loved, missed, and celebrated.
Jack is survived by his children, Jennifer (Sam) Heimlich, and John (Michelle) Findlay; stepsons Dierck (Melinda) Oosten and Dustin (Wendy) Oosten; daughters-in-law Catherine (Joel) Findlay and Margaret (Scott) Findlay; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Findlay (1991); his first wife, Donna Jean Petersen (Findlay, Mount) (1998), his second wife, Marie (2011); and sons Joel Findlay (2004) and Scott Findlay (2021).
A celebration of life and graveside service with military honors will be held May 7, 2022, in Herbster, WI after the frost leaves the ground.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
