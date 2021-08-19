Cold isn’t the word. Chilly. Crisp. Cool. I wear my sweater this morning. Last night. The night before. And I wear my shorts — because it’s summer, you know. Mid-summer by the calendar, late summer by the groove of this place. This place reminded me of the mountains when I first came — so I forgave it. Usually still do. Never Summer Ranch was a spot in the Rockies we’d drive past when I was a kid. I would think. “Never Summer, those poor people.” But what they meant wasn’t really never; just felt like it sometimes. Instead — hardly, barely, almost never. So you wore your sweater on chilly, crisp, cool nights. There and here. And your shorts. And you should. Because it’s summer. Mid-summer, by the calendar, anyway. This is all OK now. Because I’m sort of old, now. Sweaters are “in” for old folks, right? Fifty was way over the hill once; now it’s prime time. I don’t mind wearing my sweater in the evenings and mornings these days. “Good sleeping weather,” my dad would say. I hear that a lot in this place in the summertime and it’s true. Since air conditioners are scarce in these parts, good sleeping weather is important. And sweaters. And looking on the bright side.
At this moment, with my pen in hand, the sun is barely up over a certain oak tree in my back yard at 8:30 a.m. and that tells me something. That tells me school starts in a couple weeks and that where I’m from, school has already begun, A/C’s blowing like crazy there. Us, we’d get let out of school some days when the heat caused kids to sink down in the desks to little pools of unthinking goo, the teacher in a near faint. That’s heat. 100 degrees maybe, 90% humidity maybe, 115 heat index maybe. I don’t believe we heard the phrase “heat index,” just, “My land, it’s hot, let’s get these kids home.” Home was just as hot, of course, so home meant outdoors in the shade or beneath a sprinkler or squashed into a baby pool with your siblings and your mother’s feet. You’re not expecting my next words, but…good times. Truly. Because good times don’t just happen, good times are made. That’s a cliché, but it’s true. Made good by how you approach them. One thing I learned summers as a kid on my uncle’s farm — you can hoe a row happy or you can hoe a row sad. Take your pick; but that row’s gonna get hoed one way or another. Same with stacking wood, same with washing dishes, husking corn, snapping beans. My uncle was a dairy farmer, corn and soybeans, too; with a whole mess of animals and children running about. The same man had me believing his milk cows came when he called their number. “Number 32!” he’d yell, “Number 12!” and so on. Here came the cows, sauntering up. It was milking time, of course, and there was food involved, but I was a city girl in pigtails on the farm a few weeks a summer. A good lesson in gullibility and hubris, that. Always makes me chuckle (old person word) now, and reminds me I don’t know everything and sometimes things aren’t what they seem. Good things to remember. Another? To laugh at ourselves sometimes, ‘cause sometimes we’re the funniest of all. Life needn’t be so serious. I was always amazed those cows knew their numbers. I would clap and chatter happily to my uncle; he’d laugh and laugh and hug me as those cows came marching in. So much joy in a cow barn, who knew? I sound a bit like Michael Perry, digressing into the life lessons of a working farm, but that’s a good place to start, where the food starts. Back to the basics.
