A new Sawyer County thrift store has many of the items seen in others just like it, but there’s one big difference — in the new store everything is free.

In July 2020, with the blessings of the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board, the Circle Free Store opened at the former Trading Post building off Highway K on the LCO reservation.

