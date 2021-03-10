Weather Alert

...QUICK-HITTING WINTER STORM TONIGHT... .An area of low pressure will lift northeastward from western Iowa this afternoon to northeast Ontario by noon Thursday. The system will bring gusty winds, rain, freezing rain, and snow to the Northland. Mixed rain and snow has already begun for parts of central MN with rain farther east. No accumulations have been reported just yet. Snow, which may be heavy at times, along with some freezing rain is expected this evening, then changing to all snow overnight. The heaviest snow accumulation should stretch from near Leader through the Arrowhead with a swath of 3 to 9 inches expected. Depending on the timing of the rain to snow switch and a possible shift of the heavy snow band, the warning and advisories may need to be adjusted. Freezing rain and snow will affect portions of far northern Wisconsin overnight. Precipitation will taper off Thursday morning as the system moves out of the area. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches, and a glaze of ice accumulations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&