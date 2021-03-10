...QUICK-HITTING WINTER STORM TONIGHT...
.An area of low pressure will lift northeastward from western
Iowa this afternoon to northeast Ontario by noon Thursday. The
system will bring gusty winds, rain, freezing rain, and snow to
the Northland. Mixed rain and snow has already begun for parts of
central MN with rain farther east. No accumulations have been
reported just yet. Snow, which may be heavy at times, along with
some freezing rain is expected this evening, then changing to all
snow overnight. The heaviest snow accumulation should stretch from
near Leader through the Arrowhead with a swath of 3 to 9 inches
expected. Depending on the timing of the rain to snow switch and a
possible shift of the heavy snow band, the warning and advisories
may need to be adjusted. Freezing rain and snow will affect
portions of far northern Wisconsin overnight. Precipitation will
taper off Thursday morning as the system moves out of the area.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Wet snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to 3 inches, and a glaze of ice
accumulations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 7
Shoppers and staff at the Circle Free Store. On Friday, March 5 two shoppers joined the staff for a photo. They include (from left) shopper Rose Barber, staff person Tracy Weaver, shopper Kelly Delarosa, and staff person Charles Kagigebi.
Rose Barber showed off the 1967 Jimi Hendrix concert T-shit she found in the store. Barber also attended that concert in 1967. Next to her is Susan Aasen, chair of the Circle for Indigenous People’s Rights, the non-profit organization behind the store.
Shoppers and staff at the Circle Free Store. On Friday, March 5 two shoppers joined the staff for a photo. They include (from left) shopper Rose Barber, staff person Tracy Weaver, shopper Kelly Delarosa, and staff person Charles Kagigebi.
Photo by Frank Zufall
This shopper is lookng through the many racks of clothing in the store.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Here are items for very young children.
Photo by Frank Zufall
The store has shelves of kitchen items.
Photo by Frank Zufall
You can even find a framed photo of Pope St. Francis.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Rose Barber showed off the 1967 Jimi Hendrix concert T-shit she found in the store. Barber also attended that concert in 1967. Next to her is Susan Aasen, chair of the Circle for Indigenous People’s Rights, the non-profit organization behind the store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.