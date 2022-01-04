...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 4 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and waves 9 to 14 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Tuesday to 4 PM CST
Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 9 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy falling and
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Near white-
out conditions are possible along Highway 13 and Highway 2
around the Bayfield Peninsula and Chequamegon Bay. These
hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute
and may lead to near impossible travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow totals are expected over
the high terrain areas of northern Bayfield and Ashland
counties with lower totals farther inland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Play seems to be good for animals of all sorts, including people, with evidence that it relieves stress and can help young to survive into adulthood. Sliding down hills is a winter favorite for all sorts of critters. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone)
The purple shadows of evening were sliding out as I pulled into the driveway. After tossing my backpack inside the front door, I snugged up the hood on my puffy coat and grabbed the blue plastic sled from its corral behind the bike rack. The first run was slow as fresh, fluffy snow compacted beneath me. I stomped up the trail and launched again, this time gliding a few feet farther, my heart feeling a few ounces lighter.
I’ve always loved sledding. Maybe it has to do with my January birthday, or the thrill of going fast (but not too fast), or even the laughing chaos of a tumbling crash. Once I became an “adult,” I would wait until Christmas break when I could use my niece and nephews as an excuse to play in the snow. But after finding a sled in a free pile on a curb last spring, the only excuse I need is to be already wearing snow boots and ski pants.
