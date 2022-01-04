12-31-2021 sledding hill.jpg

Play seems to be good for animals of all sorts, including people, with evidence that it relieves stress and can help young to survive into adulthood. Sliding down hills is a winter favorite for all sorts of critters. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone)

The purple shadows of evening were sliding out as I pulled into the driveway. After tossing my backpack inside the front door, I snugged up the hood on my puffy coat and grabbed the blue plastic sled from its corral behind the bike rack. The first run was slow as fresh, fluffy snow compacted beneath me. I stomped up the trail and launched again, this time gliding a few feet farther, my heart feeling a few ounces lighter.

I’ve always loved sledding. Maybe it has to do with my January birthday, or the thrill of going fast (but not too fast), or even the laughing chaos of a tumbling crash. Once I became an “adult,” I would wait until Christmas break when I could use my niece and nephews as an excuse to play in the snow. But after finding a sled in a free pile on a curb last spring, the only excuse I need is to be already wearing snow boots and ski pants.

otter tracks

River otters leave telltale marks in the snow wherever they slide. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone)

