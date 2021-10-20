...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* Additional Information...Waves will vary widely across this
nearh shore zone of Lake Superior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
We recently had a spell of warm weather well into October, which compels humans in this climate to get outside and prepare for winter: getting the summer fixtures put away, turning over the garden and getting Christmas lights up before everything is covered in snow. While we're doing all this, the same weather is compelling a certain variety of bug to do the opposite: prepare for winter by getting inside by any means possible. That's right, outdoor lovers, it's ladybug weather!
I should begin by clarifying that "ladybug" is a colloquial or common term most people use for any insect in the Coccinellidae family. Entomologists prefer the terms "ladybird beetle" or "lady beetle" as, for reasons we don't have room to get into here, ladybugs aren't technically "bugs." The ones that literally plague us every fall are Asian lady beetles, but unless you're an insect professional it's completely correct to refer to them and their native, bright red cousins as ladybugs.
