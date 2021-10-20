sarahs column

Image by Myriams-Fotos from Pixabay 

We recently had a spell of warm weather well into October, which compels humans in this climate to get outside and prepare for winter: getting the summer fixtures put away, turning over the garden and getting Christmas lights up before everything is covered in snow. While we're doing all this, the same weather is compelling a certain variety of bug to do the opposite: prepare for winter by getting inside by any means possible. That's right, outdoor lovers, it's ladybug weather!

I should begin by clarifying that "ladybug" is a colloquial or common term most people use for any insect in the Coccinellidae family. Entomologists prefer the terms "ladybird beetle" or "lady beetle" as, for reasons we don't have room to get into here, ladybugs aren't technically "bugs." The ones that literally plague us every fall are Asian lady beetles, but unless you're an insect professional it's completely correct to refer to them and their native, bright red cousins as ladybugs.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments