Isla Joan Mika, passed away cradled in her Mother and Father’s arms at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis MN on Friday March 31, 2023. On March 15, 2023, Isla was the third child born to Ciara Mika (Pliss) and Austin Mika.

Isla was a resident of Ashland WI and a member of the Bad River Tribe. She was a beautiful baby girl with a hint of red to her adorable long hair. She loved to move and had boundless energy. Her gaze was heart captivating. Isla fought hard to live for 16 days at the hospital, with her parents at her side. Her time here was precious, and will be cherished always by all who loved her. Baby Isla was here, she is forever loved, and will be remembered until we are reunited.

