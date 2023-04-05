...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Isla Joan Mika, passed away cradled in her Mother and Father’s arms at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis MN on Friday March 31, 2023. On March 15, 2023, Isla was the third child born to Ciara Mika (Pliss) and Austin Mika.
Isla was a resident of Ashland WI and a member of the Bad River Tribe. She was a beautiful baby girl with a hint of red to her adorable long hair. She loved to move and had boundless energy. Her gaze was heart captivating. Isla fought hard to live for 16 days at the hospital, with her parents at her side. Her time here was precious, and will be cherished always by all who loved her. Baby Isla was here, she is forever loved, and will be remembered until we are reunited.
