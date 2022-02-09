Isaac K. Klobucher, age 23, of Iron River, was welcomed into heaven holding his parents’ hands on February 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s hospital in Duluth. He was born on July 9, 1998, the son of David and Robyn Klobucher.
Isaac was an amazing young man who had a tremendous impact on everyone he met. Isaac’s love for his family and friends was evident in how he lived out his life eagerly, helping others in any way he could. Isaac had Down syndrome, but never viewed himself as any different than anyone else. He loved sports and participated in basketball, football, and baseball throughout high school. Isaac graduated from Northwestern High School in 2017. After graduation, Isaac lived at home with his family. He worked part-time at Lulich Implement with his dad on Saturdays. Isaac participated in Special Olympics Bowling and looked forward to this each week. His special interests included puzzles, collecting sports cards, music, and playing board games and his guitar. Isaac loved the Lord and attended Grace Baptist Church in Iron River. He was baptized on August 10, 2014, at his home in the family pool.
