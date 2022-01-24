Iron River 1

Iron River police officer Luke Harnisch holds a dose of Narcan, the medication he used to revive an Iron River boy who recently suffered a heroin overdose. Both Harnisch and Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Chris Saraniecki were awarded life-saving certificates from the town of Iron River for their roles in the emergency. (Rick Olivo/Staff photo)

An Iron River teen is alive today because a pair of police officers were able to recognize the nature of a life-threatening situation and react in exactly the right way.

Iron River Police Officer Luke Harnisch, a three-year member of the department, was working a recent night shift when he was called to a possible drug overdose in the town of Iron River. Harnisch immediately responded as State Patrol Trooper Chris Saraniecki, who happened to be passing through Iron River, also headed to the scene.

Tony WIlliams

Williams

