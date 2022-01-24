...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Iron River police officer Luke Harnisch holds a dose of Narcan, the medication he used to revive an Iron River boy who recently suffered a heroin overdose. Both Harnisch and Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Chris Saraniecki were awarded life-saving certificates from the town of Iron River for their roles in the emergency. (Rick Olivo/Staff photo)
An Iron River teen is alive today because a pair of police officers were able to recognize the nature of a life-threatening situation and react in exactly the right way.
Iron River Police Officer Luke Harnisch, a three-year member of the department, was working a recent night shift when he was called to a possible drug overdose in the town of Iron River. Harnisch immediately responded as State Patrol Trooper Chris Saraniecki, who happened to be passing through Iron River, also headed to the scene.
