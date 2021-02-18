Members of the Bayfield County Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously rejected a bid by South Shore Sand and Gravel to create a new sand pit that would have been located about 2,000 feet east of Hart Lake on the Pike Lake Chain of Lakes in Bayfield County.
The action to deny a conditional use permit for the project came following an hour-long hearing Thursday, where residents raised issues of noise, possible water pollution and impacts on property values.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.