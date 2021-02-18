Members of the Bayfield County Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously rejected a bid by South Shore Sand and Gravel to create a new sand pit that would have been located about 2,000 feet east of Hart Lake on the Pike Lake Chain of Lakes in Bayfield County.

The action to deny a conditional use permit for the project came following an hour-long hearing Thursday, where residents raised issues of noise, possible water pollution and impacts on property values.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments