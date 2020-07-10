Bayfield County ordered 400 COVID-19 tests to collect samples Friday in Iron River but it wasn’t enough. The site was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the county announced at 2 p.m. that the site already had that number of participants lined up waiting for testing. Additional events will be scheduled in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties.
