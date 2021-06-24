SUV1

Surveillance cameras at businesses along Highway 2 captured these images, provided by the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department, of the SUV connected with a fatal motorcycle crash June 17.

The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash is likely to continue “for several weeks” Chief Deputy Andy Runice said Thursday.

Keith Damon, 50, of Ashland was killed June 17 after the motorcycle he was riding left Highway 2 near the Short Bridge in the town of Eileen and crashed into rocks along the Chequamegon Bay shoreline. Officers said Damon was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

