Ingrid P. Wysocki, age 80 of Cable, WI passed away peacefully on Wed, June 15, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Ingrid was born on Dec, 23, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of Bernard and Julia (Wescott) Larsen.

Ingrid was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was her greatest joy in life. She was an avid gardener and loved pyrotechnics.

