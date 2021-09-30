Adventure racers
Ann Ilagan

Nationally-ranked husband-wife team Tim Buchholz and Anna Nummelin led Team Rib Mountain Racing to a third-place finish at the U.S. Adventure Racing National Championship in Cable — a 30-hour time limit event held Sept.10 -11. The team covered a course that featured two canoeing segments, four land navigation segments and six mountain biking segments. The course covered well over 100 miles and team Rib Mountain Racing finished in just over 28 hours. (Contributed photo)

