Nationally-ranked husband-wife team Tim Buchholz and Anna Nummelin led Team Rib Mountain Racing to a third-place finish at the U.S. Adventure Racing National Championship in Cable — a 30-hour time limit event held Sept.10 -11. The team covered a course that featured two canoeing segments, four land navigation segments and six mountain biking segments. The course covered well over 100 miles and team Rib Mountain Racing finished in just over 28 hours. (Contributed photo)
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.