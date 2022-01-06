Watching a formidable South Shore Cardinals girls basketball team take down the willing but somewhat overmatched Washburn Castle Guards on Tuesday night, I was struck by one thing I hadn't noticed during the game: the referees. They must have done a great job, because nobody yelled a thing at them all night. I know I saw players shoot free throws and get called for fouls. I just didn't think anything of it. Which brings me to officials, or lack thereof, how invaluable they are to sports, and the need for fans to treat them right.

According to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, this year the number of basketball officials alone is down by nearly 40%. Hockey and gymnastics are about the same, and wrestling even worse. Sources around the state are calling it a crisis. Considering COVID, the distances referees travel to do games and their modest pay, such declining numbers aren't really a surprise.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments