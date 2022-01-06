...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches, except 2 to 7 inches for northern Iron county.
* WHERE...Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals will be in the
higher elevations of Iron County along Highway 2.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Watching a formidable South Shore Cardinals girls basketball team take down the willing but somewhat overmatched Washburn Castle Guards on Tuesday night, I was struck by one thing I hadn't noticed during the game: the referees. They must have done a great job, because nobody yelled a thing at them all night. I know I saw players shoot free throws and get called for fouls. I just didn't think anything of it. Which brings me to officials, or lack thereof, how invaluable they are to sports, and the need for fans to treat them right.
According to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, this year the number of basketball officials alone is down by nearly 40%. Hockey and gymnastics are about the same, and wrestling even worse. Sources around the state are calling it a crisis. Considering COVID, the distances referees travel to do games and their modest pay, such declining numbers aren't really a surprise.
