A fresh coating of snow, moderate temperatures, and little wind set set the stage for an ideal day for the 22nd running of the North End Classic on Sunday presented by the North End Ski Club in Cable, 130 racers assembled for the enduring community tradition.

Starting at the west end of the power line on the Birkie Trail, the classic technique race featured distances of 25 kilometers and 12.5K on the popular North End Ski Trail system.

