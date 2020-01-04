The Ashland Oredockers went into overtime for the second time this season on Friday, and once again the visiting team pulled out the win as the Northwest Icemen defeated the Oredockers 2-1 at the Bay Area Civic Center. 

The game looked destined for overtime anyway as the two teams battled through a scoreless first two periods, but Ty O'Bey finally put Ashland on the board and broke the deadlock at 10:02 in the third period.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments