Be aware of ice shanty removal dates so yours doesn’t end up in the lake. According to the state Department of Natural Resources, ice-fishing shelters must be removed from the ice daily and when not in use by March 15 on Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64.

The last deadline to remove permanent ice shanties from state waters north of Highway 64, which includes Lake Superior, is March 15, says the state Department of Natural Resources.

Shanties must be removed by the end of that day, although anglers can continue to use portable ice fishing shelters — if they feel the ice is safe — as long as they remove them daily and when not in use.

