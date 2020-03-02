Be aware of ice shanty removal dates so yours doesn’t end up in the lake. According to the state Department of Natural Resources, ice-fishing shelters must be removed from the ice daily and when not in use by March 15 on Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64.
The last deadline to remove permanent ice shanties from state waters north of Highway 64, which includes Lake Superior, is March 15, says the state Department of Natural Resources.
Shanties must be removed by the end of that day, although anglers can continue to use portable ice fishing shelters — if they feel the ice is safe — as long as they remove them daily and when not in use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.