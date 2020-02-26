Ashland’s angels on the ice

In this file photo, Rayne Edinger stands on deck during his first training run with the Ice Angel. The windsled responded to a false alarm of an angler going through the ice Tuesday in the Apostle Islands.

A potential rescue of an ice fisherman reported to be in the water turned out to be a false alarm Tuesday, but Madeline Island Fire Chief Rick Reichkitzer warns that the next hard water angler might not be so lucky.

Reichkitzer said Madeline Island Emergency Services received a call Tuesday morning of an ice angler possibly in the water between Basswood and Hermit Islands in the Apostle Islands.

