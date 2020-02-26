In this file photo, Rayne Edinger stands on deck during his first training run with the Ice Angel. The windsled responded to a false alarm of an angler going through the ice Tuesday in the Apostle Islands.
A potential rescue of an ice fisherman reported to be in the water turned out to be a false alarm Tuesday, but Madeline Island Fire Chief Rick Reichkitzer warns that the next hard water angler might not be so lucky.
Reichkitzer said Madeline Island Emergency Services received a call Tuesday morning of an ice angler possibly in the water between Basswood and Hermit Islands in the Apostle Islands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.