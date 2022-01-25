ice caves

On the rare years that ice allows foot traffic to Chequamegon Bay's ice caves, they attract tens of thousands of visitors. But warm early weather likely means the caves will remain inaccessible this season. (File photo)

Chequamegon Bay’s mainland ice caves remain inaccessible to foot traffic and likely will remain that way for the winter.

Though recent temperatures have plunged below zero, much of Lake Superior still is open water and conditions are not likely to get any better, according to the National Park Service. And that means the tens of thousands of visitor drawn to the rare formations probably are out of luck.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments