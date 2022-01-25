...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
On the rare years that ice allows foot traffic to Chequamegon Bay's ice caves, they attract tens of thousands of visitors. But warm early weather likely means the caves will remain inaccessible this season. (File photo)
Chequamegon Bay’s mainland ice caves remain inaccessible to foot traffic and likely will remain that way for the winter.
Though recent temperatures have plunged below zero, much of Lake Superior still is open water and conditions are not likely to get any better, according to the National Park Service. And that means the tens of thousands of visitor drawn to the rare formations probably are out of luck.
