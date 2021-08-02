Down on the farm

An exceptionally chubby toad enjoys a ride in a basket of turkey eggs. (Contributed photo by Laura Berlage)

“Where are all the toads?” was the question earlier this summer. Now and then, we’d see a small toad, but none of our customary fist-sized hoppers. These lumpy amphibians have their own respective territories in the barnyard — one right beneath the yard light, sheltering by day beneath some old lumber; one by the front of the white-doored shed, which often cruised over to the turkey coop as well; and one by the red barn, all sassy and round.

The smaller toads have to make their own territories around these large ladies, which are quite possibly nearly as old as me! Ever since I was a little kid, toads have made me smile, and I always make sure to move them off any roadways and into safe grassy spaces while doing chores.

