...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON,
BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT Tuesday, August 3. This advisory affects people in
Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and
Price counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting northwestern
Wisconsin counties and is anticipated to slowly spread east-
southeast today into Tuesday morning. Elevated fine particulate
matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air
quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level over this period. Sensitive groups include children, elderly
people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone
engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of
time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
An exceptionally chubby toad enjoys a ride in a basket of turkey eggs. (Contributed photo by Laura Berlage)
“Where are all the toads?” was the question earlier this summer. Now and then, we’d see a small toad, but none of our customary fist-sized hoppers. These lumpy amphibians have their own respective territories in the barnyard — one right beneath the yard light, sheltering by day beneath some old lumber; one by the front of the white-doored shed, which often cruised over to the turkey coop as well; and one by the red barn, all sassy and round.
The smaller toads have to make their own territories around these large ladies, which are quite possibly nearly as old as me! Ever since I was a little kid, toads have made me smile, and I always make sure to move them off any roadways and into safe grassy spaces while doing chores.
