Ok, that’s it. I’m good when my teens say it, and when movie stars and news reporters say it. And when I, myself say it; even when my own mother says it (she’s 83). But when my computer says “Aww, Snap!” to me, I’m done. I seriously had to take a moment. I felt verklempt and uneasy. Affronted, I leaned back in my comfy fake leather office chair, aghast. It was awkward, and cringy, and just not right at all. Wait; did my darling desktop computer just say that to me? “Aww, Snap!” involves feelings — disappointment, surprise — and I know my computer doesn’t have these. At least I think not, and I hope not. I don’t want to be in “2021: A Space Odyssey,” right here in my very own office. My computer doesn’t even have fingers, so it CAN’T snap. “Aww, Snap!” is an exclamatory remark kind of like “Oh no!” or “Oh my goodness!” It’s just been modernized by our jazzy children. When word situations confound or alarm me, I tend to consult the Urban Dictionary to make myself feel better and lighten the load with a little comic relief. The Urban Dictionary has several definitions of “Aww, Snap!” But not one involves something your computer might say when things go wrong in webpage world.
I am now going to say the unthinkable: Maybe my computer is a teeny bit aware. OK, OK, probably not. That was me just being momentarily paranoid and vulnerable. I’m alright now. But still…strange things do happen. It’s a new frontier out there in cyber land. Truth is, I love my helpful computer; but when it starts trying to be cool, then no, just no already. I know you’re not alive, I know you don’t really think “Aww, Snap!” little computer. Unless…you do. And then, unfortunately, The Singularity has begun. Have you heard of this? The Technological Singularity? It’s “the hypothetical point in time at which technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, resulting in unforeseeable changes to human civilization.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.