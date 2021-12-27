...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
and waves 2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For
the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and light mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of
around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Price, Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Early morning winter light in soft hues of slate gray and hints of blue illuminates the stoic darkness of the pines and highlights the contrasting whiteness of the delicate birches out my window. Large, lacy snowflakes flit past, tumbling in clusters to the frozen ground. They are in no particular hurry, settling on branches and fence posts and rooftops alike. There is no wind, and all is absolutely quiet and still.
I could be bolting into the day, furiously brushing teeth, snarfing food, and pelting out the door to the long list of obligations, but instead I take this moment to watch the trees and the swirling dance of the snow, reminding me that nature offers peace and grace, even in these turgid times. Our society sadly rewards that dogged, work-and-commitment-packed lifestyle that creates a frenzied, harried, over-stressed and under-slept lifestyle, worn as a badge of honor. To keep going, we find ourselves relying on caffeine, sugar, and adrenaline. But this is neither a healthy nor a sustainable situation, and the rhythms of wintertime on the homestead can offer a meaningful alternative.
