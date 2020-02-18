AHS Hockey

Colin Trautt (19) skates with the puck during a boys hockey game between Ashland and Jeffers in this file photo from Feb. 8.

 JAKE BROWN/FILE PHOTO

EAU CLAIRE — The Ashland High School boys hockey team's season came to an end Tuesday as No. 6 seed Eau Claire North skated to a 10-0 victory over the 11th-seeded Oredockers in a WIAA Division 1 regional at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Ashland finished the season with an overall record of 9-15-0.

