As a freelance writer and photographer who traveled the globe writing stories for publications such as National Geographic and Backpacker magazine, Jeff Rennicke had the opportunity to visit and document some of the wildest and most beautiful spots on our planet. Yet in 1990 he and his wife, Jill, chose northern Wisconsin as their home.

The couple raised two daughters and put down deep roots in Bayfield. Jill served on the City Council and both had careers at the Conserve School in Land O'Lakes, Jill as a meeting planner certified in green meeting planning and Jeff as an English teacher.

