Howard (Bud) Smith, 95, passed quietly December 25, 2021 in San Antonio, Florida, where he was lovingly cared for by his daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Bruce, since his wife's death.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Leona (Brostowitz) Smith in 2015. He is survived by his sister, Carlyn Hunt, children, Kevin Smith, Jan (Bruce) Wolfson, Jay Smith, Ann (Joe Kenny) Smith, grandchildren Kara (Matt) Vuocolo, Sam (Megan) Wolfson, Brian (Jessie) Wolfson, Riley Kennysmith, Brittany (Rob) Sterling, Carter Smith, Cooper Smith, and great-grandchildren Samantha and Leona Wolfson, and Ryker Vuocolo.

