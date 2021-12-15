Greschner

Enough snow for a first snowshoe trek of the winter. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)

Winter pops up on the calendar next week, well after we first felt it chill us and saw it with our own eyes falling from the sky. The sun settles over its southernmost point on Dec. 21 — at 9:59 a.m. to be exact. It’s the winter solstice, the astronomical start of winter.

Dave Greschner

But meteorological winter began on Dec. 1, considered the start of the season’s cold and snow. So take your pick of when winter begins. We can also factor in personal observations and experiences to customize the start of winter for ourselves, year by year.

