I was driving my teenager to school the other day when we came upon a familiar winter sight: a car had slid off the road into a culvert. It didn’t matter that the bell would be ringing in less than 10 minutes, we did what you do in such a circumstance. I pulled over and rolled down my window to ask if the driver needed any help. With a smile and a thumbs up, we got the signal that let us know that she was OK, help was on the way, no one was injured, all was well.
Checking to make sure someone is fine isn’t a heroic act around here, it’s just what people do. My initial encounter with this ethic was nearly 10 years ago during my first summer in Ashland. I was taking my kids blueberry picking near Bayfield when all of a sudden I realized that I had no idea where I was and my cellphone had no coverage. It was time to pull out a paper map — how quaint! Soon a car slowly approached, and the driver rolled down their window to ask if there was anything they could help me with. I had lived here a couple of months by that point so I knew that this was an act of generosity, one of many we had experienced in our short time here, and not a pretense to surveil an outsider.
