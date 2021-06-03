Above: Though the Horseshoe Trail system in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is managed largely for horseback riders, hikers are welcome and they will encounter several different ecosystems. Below: One section of trail featured several garter snakes out sunning themselves and hunting.
One of the things I love about this area is the wide variety of outdoor activities that are available in settings with so much natural beauty. With all of the excitement about hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing and snowmobiling, sometimes we forget to mention that there are also opportunities for horseback riding. Horse trails aren’t as plentiful in the area as other recreational trails, but equestrians who are tired of the Tri-County Corridor or summer snowmobile trails have a lovely local resource in the Horseshoe Trail system. It’s located in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest tucked away in the middle of the Bayfield Peninsula.
Now I’m no talented equestrian and my success on horseback depends on a docile, tourist-tolerant horse and skilled wrangler. But I’ve seen enough beautiful country from the back of a horse that I appreciate why people take the time and expense to care for them and take trips with them. I’ve only traversed the Horseshoe Lake trail on foot thus far but would certainly enjoy the journey on horseback as well. This roughly 12-mile trail system takes you through a surprising variety of forest communities and ecosystems. It’s up in the sandy pine barrens, some of which is frequently logged or burned by the Forest Service to maintain some of the naturally occurring barrens ecology. The roughly four-mile “B” loop of the trail is an especially terrific place for a nature hike or ride. Prior to this year I’d only hiked it in the fall, which was lovely, but now I’m sold on May being a fantastic time to visit this spot. The contrast of the different shades of pale green with the evergreens is beautiful and the birdwatching — particularly warblers — is great.
