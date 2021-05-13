A Rice lake man is free on $200 cash bail as he awaits a Monday initial hearing following his Sunday arrest on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, driving after revocation, fleeing an officer and reckless driving causing an injury.
Cody Lee Stone, 21, crashed his vehicle into one driven by Elise Plucinski, 36 of Washburn, shortly after 6 p.m. as she drove on Pine Flats Road, according to sheriff’s deputies. He was arrested following a high-speed chase through a residential area of New Odanah after a sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle he was driving on Highway 2. Plucinski, despite her injuries, was able to follow the suspect and give a description of his vehicle to police on her cell phone. She was later taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center, but the Daily Press was not able to obtain any other information about her condition Thursday.
